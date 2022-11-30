teresa-giudice-dubbed-‘rudest-person’-ever-after-interview-with-‘rhonj’-star-goes-awry

View gallery

Teresa Giudice has been dubbed the “rudest person” after she got mouthy with a radio host during a live interview on Monday, Nov. 27. Billy Costa, a Boston-area radio host who co-anchors the Billy & Lisa in the Morning show, called the 50-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “easily, hands down, the rudest person” he “ever interviewed” immediately after ending their phone interview that was meant to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Massachusetts, per Page Six. He also described her as an “idiot” and “monster” while still on air.

The ordeal started as soon as he brought up her 2016 book, Turning the Tables, which details the 11 months she spent in federal prison in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. “Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book — a bestseller — about your time in prison, and did it focus a lot on the food in prison?” Billy, 69, asked. The reality star immediately expressed her disinterest in the topic and said, “I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author.”

Teresa Giudice pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in 2014 (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Billy seemed to get the hint and asked her about her upcoming event, but Teresa decided to stick up for herself again. “[We’re going to] have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that,” the mother of four answered.

