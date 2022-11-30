Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Teresa Giudice Dubbed ‘Rudest Person’ Ever After Interview With ‘RHONJ’ Star Goes Awry

November 30, 2022
teresa-giudice-dubbed-‘rudest-person’-ever-after-interview-with-‘rhonj’-star-goes-awry
Written by
0

View gallery

Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice has been dubbed the “rudest person” after she got mouthy with a radio host during a live interview on Monday, Nov. 27. Billy Costa, a Boston-area radio host who co-anchors the Billy & Lisa in the Morning show, called the 50-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “easily, hands down, the rudest person” he “ever interviewed” immediately after ending their phone interview that was meant to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Massachusetts, per Page Six. He also described her as an “idiot” and “monster” while still on air.

The ordeal started as soon as he brought up her 2016 book, Turning the Tables, which details the 11 months she spent in federal prison in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. “Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book — a bestseller — about your time in prison, and did it focus a lot on the food in prison?” Billy, 69, asked. The reality star immediately expressed her disinterest in the topic and said, “I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author.”

Teresa Giudice courtTeresa Giudice pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in 2014 (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Billy seemed to get the hint and asked her about her upcoming event, but Teresa decided to stick up for herself again. “[We’re going to] have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that,” the mother of four answered.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

john-travolta’s-daughter-ella-calls-him-her-‘hero’-in-tribute-1-year-after-kelly-preston’s-death

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Calls Him Her ‘Hero’ In Tribute 1 Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

October 12, 2021

Boxing Champ Rock Blackwell On Muhammad Ali

June 7, 2016
garcelle-beauvais-reveals-she-dated-will-smith-as-his-ex-wife-makes-cameo-on-‘rhobh’

Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She Dated Will Smith As His Ex-Wife Makes Cameo On ‘RHOBH’

May 21, 2020