teresa-giudice-shares-her-‘body-sculpting’-treatment-in-new-video:-‘i’m-obsessed’

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, 50, has revealed her secret weapon for keeping her tummy toned: body sculpting. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star raved about the non-invasive fat reduction treatment in a Nov. 4 Instagram post, saying she is simply “obsessed” with it. “You know how seriously I take exercising and staying fit. Since I’m on camera all the time whether I’m on set, dancing my heart out, or hanging out with my friends, I always want to look my best,” she began in a video showing the sculpting process from start to finish. “So I want to share this treatment I’m getting to help me go that extra mile to meet my goals. Let me introduce you to truBody. It’s two treatments. True Sculpt ID and True Sculpt flex,” she added.

She went on to explain the treatment helps her “go the extra mile to meet” her physical goals and allows her to target “stubborn areas that can be resistant to exercise and diet.” The stunning mom of four claimed her friend recommended truBody after her short-lived run on Dancing with the Stars failed to help her with “those hard-to-tackle areas.”

truBody is a quick non-surgical treatment that is meant to “treat stubborn fat and tone muscles”, according to its website. “A true lunchtime treatment, truBody offers 15-minute options to help you achieve your body sculpting goals faster,” the website claims.

In her caption, Teresa wrote, “I’m taking my body goals to the next level with #truBody!

