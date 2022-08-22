teresa-giuduce-rocks-bikini-top-while-hopping-off-helicopter-on-honeymoon:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Teresa Giudice is living the jet-set life! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, was photographed deboarding a helicopter with her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, as they enjoyed their picturesque honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece on Aug. 14. Teresa looked as fabulous as ever in a matching flowy pants and robe set made of a silky material. It was printed with a funky wavy design in gorgeous shades of blue, and pink. Teresa looked ready to hit the beach, as she left her robe open, unveiling a white and blue printed bikini top underneath. She accessorized her outfit with see-through heels and large hoop earrings, and carried a wide-brim hat with her.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas hold hands as they walk away from the helicopter they rode to the beach on Aug. 14, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Louie also looked vacation ready in a half-buttoned light blue shirt, purple and orange shorts from Balmain, and blue sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sun with aviator sunglasses and accessorized with a cross necklace. Like a gentleman, he held Teresa’s hand with one hand and carried a navy Christian Dior beach bag in the other for both of them.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas spent their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece following their New Jersey wedding (Photo: BACKGRID)

Teresa and Louie shared some snaps from their beach day following the helicopter ride. In a video posted to Louie’s Instagram Story, Teresa walked on the beach in her full Fendi bikini and blew him a kiss.

