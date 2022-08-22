Menu
Teresa Giuduce Rocks Bikini Top While Hopping Off Helicopter On Honeymoon: Photos

August 22, 2022
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022

Image Credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Teresa Giudice is living the jet-set life! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, was photographed deboarding a helicopter with her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, as they enjoyed their picturesque honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece on Aug. 14. Teresa looked as fabulous as ever in a matching flowy pants and robe set made of a silky material. It was printed with a funky wavy design in gorgeous shades of blue, and pink. Teresa looked ready to hit the beach, as she left her robe open, unveiling a white and blue printed bikini top underneath. She accessorized her outfit with see-through heels and large hoop earrings, and carried a wide-brim hat with her.

Teresa Giudice and Louie RuelasTeresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas hold hands as they walk away from the helicopter they rode to the beach on Aug. 14, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Louie also looked vacation ready in a half-buttoned light blue shirt, purple and orange shorts from Balmain, and blue sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sun with aviator sunglasses and accessorized with a cross necklace. Like a gentleman, he held Teresa’s hand with one hand and carried a navy Christian Dior beach bag in the other for both of them.

Teresa Giudice and Louie RuelasTeresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas spent their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece following their New Jersey wedding (Photo: BACKGRID)

Teresa and Louie shared some snaps from their beach day following the helicopter ride. In a video posted to Louie’s Instagram Story, Teresa walked on the beach in her full Fendi bikini and blew him a kiss.

