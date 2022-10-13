Menu
'Teen Mom's Zach Davis Reportedly Sentenced To Four Months In Jail For DUI

October 12, 2022
Teen Mom star Zach Davis has found himself in hot water, as Entertainment Tonight reported that he was sentenced to four months in LA County jail as of Oct. 12. His time behind bars comes as a result of a June 2020 DUI incident, according to the outlet. The proud father reportedly pleaded not guilty to “driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license.” More so, Zach pleaded “no contest” to driving with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08.

Cheyenne & ZachCheyenne Floyd’s husband, Zach Davis, has reportedly been sentenced to four months in jail. (MEGA)

ET also reported that Zach faces 60 months of probation, 120 days in LA County Jail, and four days of community labor. To add a further consequence, the reality TV star was ordered to attend an alcohol treatment program. Zach must also surrender himself at the Van Nuys Courthouse West on Nov. 1 at 8.30 AM.

Zach’s reported sentencing comes less than two weeks after he and Cheyenne Floyd, 29, got married on Sept. 29. The celebrity couple tied the knot in Pasadena, California, in front of their loved ones and costars. Some of the reality TV pals in attendance included Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, along with Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Jade Cline and Sean Austin were also there, along with Kiaya Elliot and Leah Messer, along with her fiancé.

