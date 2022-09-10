taylor-swift-is-a-gorgeous-gold-rush-at-toronto-international-film-festival-with-sadie-sink

Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift was a mirrorball at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The singer-songwriter wore an enchanting golden Louis Vuitton gown embellished with bright sequins as she stepped out on the red carpet along with Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink. The musician wore her hair down with bangs and completed the look with matching golden jewelry and nail polish. Alongside her, Sadie wore a stripped orange suit with black dress shoes.

Taylor is at the film festival for a Sept. 9 conversation with moderator Cameron Bailey about her project, All Too Well: The Short Film, described as “a personal film about a young woman and man whose love fractures and ultimately ends but she remembers it all too well.”

Taylor directed the short film, which co-starred Sadie and Dylan O’ Brien and gave the “Wildest Dreams” artist three wins at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for video of the year, best long-form video and best direction.

“Before this I had directed and written my music videos but I had never made a short film before,” the artist said during her acceptance speech for best long-form video. “We put our entire hearts into this, trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans, have shown this song.”

At the 2022 VMAs, where Taylor also rocked another gorgeous sequined outfit, the “Shake It Off” singer announced her 10th studio album, Midnights.

“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made. We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you,

