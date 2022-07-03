Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Target 4th of July Sale: Don't Miss These Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $5

July 3, 2022
EComm, Target Fourth of July DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fourth of July is a great time to hang out with family, catch up with friends, barbeque, and, of course, enjoy some fireworks. Did you realize that it is also one of the best times to shop? There are so many great sales and deals to shop throughout the long weekend. Target is coming through with some can’t-miss deals on home essentials, outdoor must-haves, and some great clothes.

There are ton of great discounts, but if you need a little guidance before you shop, here are some of the standout deals that you need to check out from Target.

Grilling Deals

Kingsford Portable Charcoal Grill – Black TG2021302

Have a barbeque anywhere you want with this portable grill.

Room Essentials Silicone Grill Gloves Blue

You may not think you need grilling gloves, but it’s such a good call to purchase these and protect your hands.

Char-Broil Deluxe Tabletop 10,000 BTU Gas Grill 465640214

This table-top grill is convenient to use, simple to clean, and it’s available at a great price. What more do you want?

Room Essentials Long Handled Nylon Grill Cleaning Brush

A grill-cleaning brush is not a fun purchase, but if you need one,

