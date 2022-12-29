T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Amid Amy Robach Romance

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Resurface Together in Atlanta

T.J. Holmes is parting ways from Marilee Fiebig.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor has filed for divorce from Fiebig, an attorney, after nearly 13 years of marriage, a source familiar with the situation tells E! News.

The pair, who wed in March 2010, share 9-year-old daughter Sabine together.

The end of Holmes and Fiebig’s union comes just one month after photos of Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach—who is married to actor Andrew Shue—surfaced online.

The pictures and videos in question, which were published by Daily Mail Nov. 30, show Holmes and Robach on a cozy outing at a Manhattan bar, getting into a car together and spending time at a cottage in a wooded area.

The colleagues have not confirmed the relationship rumors fueled from these photos, but a separate source close to the situation told E! News on Dec. 14 that they are “very much together.”

In the weeks since sparking romance rumors, Holmes and Robach have raised eyebrows on multiple occasions.

One day after the pics surfaced, on Dec. 1, Shue appeared to have removed all pictures of Robach from his Instagram account except for one. While the status of their marriage is not confirmed, the pair closed the sale on their apartment just one week before the photos of Robach and Holmes went live.

During the Dec. 3 episode of GMA3, Holmes seemingly alluded to the situation by teasing on air that it had been “a great week.” His co-anchor at the time responded, “Speak for yourself.” Just three days later,

