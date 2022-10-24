‘succession’-season-4:-the-first-teaser,-premiere-date-update-&-more

View gallery

Get ready for the new-gen Roys in Succession season 4. The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season was released on October 23 before the House of the Dragon finale. The footage shows Kendall, Roman, and Shiv teaming up against their father after the jaw-dropping season 3 finale, while Logan finds himself unsatisfied with the caliber of his supporters.

The HBO show’s popularity is only growing, with 1.7 million viewers tuning in for the finale alone, marking a series high viewership. The series walked away with 4 Emmys at the 2022 Primetime Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Now that we’re more than halfway through 2022, what’s going on with Succession season 4? Here are all the key updates you need to know about, including filming news, the cast, and more.

Is Succession Coming Back For Season 4

Yes, Succession will return for season 4. The HBO drama series was renewed for a fourth season back in October 2021, just after the show returned for season 3.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception,

