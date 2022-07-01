Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Stranger Things’ Finale: A Fan-Favorite Dies In A Devastating Sacrifice

July 1, 2022
‘stranger-things’-finale:-a-fan-favorite-dies-in-a-devastating-sacrifice
Written by
0

View gallery

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Image Credit: Netflix

The Hawkins crew decides to take up arms against Vecna once and for all before he kills one more person in the final 2 episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Vecna’s clock chimes 4 times, and he’s just one kill away from completing his plan of infiltrating the real world in a more destructive way than ever before.

Eddie and Dustin team up together for a key component of the Phase 3 plan in taking down Vecna. In order to distract the Demobats away from Steve, Nancy, and Robin as they attempt to get into the Upside Down Creel House, Eddie gets his rock star moment in the Upside Down.

Joseph QuinnJoseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. (Netflix)

“Chrissy, this is for you,” Eddie says before jamming out on his guitar to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Nancy, Robin, and Steve are able to move into the Upside Down Creel House as Eddie plays on. “Most metal ever!” Dustin yells at Eddie after they get back inside Eddie’s trailer.

Suddenly, the Demobats get through a vent in the trailer’s roof. Eddie uses his trash can shield to close the vent. Unfortunately, there’s another vent in the trailer. Dustin manages to climb out of the Upside Down and is just waiting on Eddie to join him.

Eddie begins to climb up but stops himself. He decides to sacrifice himself for his friends and Hawkins. He cuts the rope and stays behind, all while Dustin is begging Eddie to stop. Dustin doesn’t leave Eddie in the Upside Down.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

angela-simmons-reveals-the-reason-bow-wow-‘hurt-my-heart’

Angela Simmons Reveals The Reason Bow Wow ‘Hurt My Heart’

May 1, 2020
barbara-walters’-spouses:-everything-to-know-about-her-3-marriages-&-the-one-man-she-married-twice

Barbara Walters’ Spouses: Everything To Know About Her 3 Marriages & The One Man She Married Twice

January 21, 2022
mariah-carey's-son-tries-putting-her-on-tiktok,-hilariously-fails

Mariah Carey's Son Tries Putting Her on TikTok, Hilariously Fails

August 6, 2020