‘stranger-things-5’:-final-season-premiere-episode-title-revealed-&-everything-we-know-so-far

View gallery

Image Credit: Netflix

The Stranger Things writers are making major headway with Stranger Things 5, and they made a major announcement on Stranger Things Day. They revealed the title of the season 5 premiere episode.

Volume 1 of season 4 dropped on May 27, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Volume 2 was released on July 1 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Season 4 arrived nearly 3 years after season 3 debuted in 2019. The new season was officially announced in October 2019 with the tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” The Stranger Things crew went head-to-head with Vecna in the game-changing season 4 finale, but their fight with Vecna isn’t over yet.

The official synopsis for season 4 read: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Season 4 production initially began in February 2020, but it was quickly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following several delays, filming resumed in September 2020. Season 4 filming didn’t wrap until September 2021.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield. (Netflix)

The first teaser dropped on Valentine’s Day 2020 and revealed that Hopper was alive and being held captive in Russia.

