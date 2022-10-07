stormi-webster,-4,-twins-with-mom-kylie-jenner-in-sunglasses-before-hilarious-tiktok:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Stormi Webster, 4, twinned with her stylish mama Kylie Jenner, 25, in sunglasses while heading to lunch in Los Angeles! The gals looked fierce as they held hands heading into famed hotspot The Ivy on Thursday, Oct. 6, with Kylie opting for a deconstructed tan mini-dress paired with matching boots that featured a yellow accent. Meanwhile, Stormi was classic in an all-black ensemble that included a wide-legged flared pant and rock ‘n’ roll inspired belt.

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster out to lunch on Oct. 6. (BACKGRID)

The lunch date seemingly took place before a hilarious TikTok video filmed the same day with Kylie’s mom and Stormi’s grandma Kris Jenner, 66. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post, “pov being the coolest in the family.” During the clip, the three beauties lip-synced a clip from their show The Kardashians on Hulu. “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this,” they recited together.

During the clip, Stormi completely stole the spotlight with her sassiness. She even gave viewers a moody side angle before shaking her head at her grandma’s audio. The tot wore a black sleeveless top and jet-black sunglasses during the fun car ride with Kylie and Kris. And people in the comments section could not get enough of Kylie’s mini-me. One user wrote, “I’m sorry but STORMI is the main character!!!!”, while another chimed in, “Stormy always iconic.”

@kyliejenner

pov being the coolest in the family

♬ original sound – kardashianicon

The now-viral TikTok video comes just one day after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of Stormi and her baby brother wearing matching sneakers on Instagram.

