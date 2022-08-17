melanie-griffith-&-antonio-banderas’-daughter-stella,-25,-stuns-in-black-bikini-in-rare-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

If there’s one thing for sure about Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella, it is that she is gorgeous and she proved that while on vacation in Nerano, Italy. The 25-year-old went for a swim in the ocean when she wore a two-piece smocked black bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

Stella was on vacation with her boyfriend, Eli Meyer, when she wore a plunging scoop-neck bralette bikini top with super skinny straps. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that were super cheeky, showing off ample skin. Stella had her short brown hair down and wet from the ocean and was completely makeup-free.

Earlier that day, Stella arrived at the beach rocking a completely sheer, short-sleeve brown crochet crop top with a high-waisted, silky white maxi skirt and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She was joined by her beau, Eli, who wore a bright orange bathing suit with a mustard yellow button-down long-sleeve shirt that he chose to leave wide open.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Stella looked like her mom, Melanie, who just celebrated her 65th birthday on August 9. Melanie’s birthday party was at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood and Stella attended looking fabulous. For the event, Stella wore a strapless, low-cut black top with a massive silver heart medallion necklace. She had her hair pulled back in a middle-parted bun with wispy bangs left out on either side of her face.

