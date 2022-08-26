Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent to Space

August 26, 2022
‘star-trek’-actress-nichelle-nichols’-ashes-will-be-sent-to-space
Written by
0

View gallery

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1602309a) Star Trek , Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, Deforest Kelley, William Shatner Film and Television

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1621463a) Star Trek , William Shatner Film and Television

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1606860a) Star Trek , Nichelle Nichols Film and Television

Image Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nichelle Nichols is getting the send off she deserves! The late actress, who broke barriers as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek, will be taking one last voyage to the “final frontier,” as her ashes will travel to space aboard the upcoming Enterprise Flight. Chartered by Celestial Memorial Spaceflights, the rocket is scheduled to depart later this year from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Nichelle Nichols’ ashes will be sent to space aboard the Enterprise Flight. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“We are absolutely honored to announce that the late Nichelle Nichols will be joining the ‘crew’ aboard the upcoming Celestis Enterprise Flight, headed to deep space later this year alongside several of her fellow Star Trek icons,” the company shared on Instagram. “Nichols joins Gene Roddenberry, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and James ‘Scotty’ Doohan on a groundbreaking journey that is the first of its kind.”

Along for the unique space ride will be the DNA of Nichelle’s adult son, Kyle Johnson, as well as messages and tributes from fans. More than 200 flight capsules with ashes, DNA and messages from loved ones will be included on the flight, according to the company. “My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch,” Kyle said in a statement. “I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage ALL of her FANS to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, NN inspired successes, dreams, and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight!

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Ellen Page’s Brave Announcement

February 18, 2014
kim-kardashian-refused-to-be-filmed-from-the-waist-down-during-‘this-is-paris’-interview,-director-claims

Kim Kardashian Refused To Be Filmed From The Waist Down During ‘This Is Paris’ Interview, Director Claims

October 27, 2020

Naya Rivera Written Out of Glee’s Fifth Season Finale

April 29, 2014