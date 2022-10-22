sprinkles-founder-candace-nelson-on-advice-from-pal-reese-witherspoon-&-her-new-book

View gallery

Image Credit: Courtesy Photo

Ever since launching in 2005, Candace Nelson‘s Sprinkles Cupcakes has had a loyal celebrity following counting everyone from Oprah Winfrey, to Katie Holmes (who helped put them on the map) and customer-turned-pal Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde star praises the serial entrepreneur on the back of her new book Sweet Success, but has also shared plenty of advice with Candace over the years. “[Reese taught me] to embrace ambition as a business and to not look at that as an ugly word. And go for it as a woman,” Candace told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And, own it,” she added.

“The other thing is just to support other women around you…to pay it forward to those coming up the way and to the women in your life who are doing things and making change. Two of the many of the things she has inspired [me on],” the former Sugar Rush executive producer and judge added of advice from her Oscar winning friend.

Candace Nelson launched her first business with Sprinkles in 2005. (Courtesy Photo)

Entrepreneurship wasn’t in the cards for Nelson as a youngster, particularly with a corporate lawyer dad. “In other words, risk averse,” she notes. “There was not a lot of models in my life for entrepreneurship, and not female entrepreneurship…there was probably a whisper of inspiration when I had my first Mrs. Fields cookie. I still remember someone bringing one home from the mall…it was so incredulous that something so delicious existed created by a woman,” she remembers,

» Read Full Article