spanx-50%-off-deals:-how-to-get-an-extra-30%-discount-on-sale-styles

There’s no doubt that Spanx changed the game with their revolutionary shapewear items. However, those aren’t the only game-changers that the brand has blessed us with. Their bodysuits are comfortable and sculpting. Their activewear gives you the support and stretch that you need for high-impact workouts. The jeans are supremely flattering and very easy to wear. Plus, they’re a celebrity favorite.

If you want to try out the brand or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, now is the best time to shop because Spanx has a major sale right now. Use the promo code SALE to get an additional 30% off all sale styles. A sale on sale? This means you can get some of the most-coveted Spanx items at a 50% discount. That’s an immediate “add to cart.”

There are so many great picks, but just in case you need help narrowing things down, here are a few of our must-have Spanx deals. Get your shop on before these sell out!

Spanx Leggings on Sale

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings

These are not your standard leggings. If you’re looking for leggings that don’t slide down and give you support without uncomfortable constriction, get them in every color. You won’t regret it!

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Wear these soft twill pants are a style you can wear throughout the year.

