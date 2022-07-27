southern-charm-preview:-naomie-olindo-confronts-chleb-ravenell-about-his-“toxic”-relationship

Naomie Olindo Doesn’t Think She’ll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Back together, but still on the rocks.

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell appear to be trying to work things out after their big breakup on last week’s Southern Charm. In E! News’ exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming July 28 episode, the on-again, off-again couple are at the same party and co-star Naomie Olindo wants the scoop on their current relationship status.

After Naomie asks Chleb how he and Kathryn are doing, he replies, “It’s hard to really talk about that.”

On the other side of the soiree, Kathryn anxiously watches the conversation and says, “I wonder what Chleb is saying to Naomie, because she and I don’t like each other. We do not like each other.”

Chleb continues to tell Naomie of his reconciliation with Kathryn and their ongoing issues. “Our conversations are just about drama…I’m not a shallow person, but I’m a simple person,” he shares. “All my friends are simple. We don’t really do the drama thing, so when she comes home and talks about drama ad stuff, I’ll listen to her to a certain extent and then I’ll turn on ESPN and f–king tune her out. I think being around her is…I don’t know.”

Given Chleb’s comments, Naomie has more than a few questions about his relationship with Kathryn.​

“Why are you dating her then?” Naomie asks him. Later in her confessional, Naomie wonders, “Is this a cry for help? Do you want me to help you?”

She later tells Chleb, “You don’t need to deal with a narcissist like that and somebody who is so toxic.”

When Chleb says he believe he was “put on this earth” to help Kathryn through her issues,

