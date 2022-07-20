sophie-turner:-see-1st-photos-of-the-actress-just-days-after-welcoming-baby-no.-2

View gallery

Mom and dad went for a walk! Sophie Turner was spotted for the first time after she gave birth to her second child on Sunday, July 17. The 26-year-old actress stunned as she and her husband Joe Jonas walked around Miami just under a week after they had their second baby. Sophie and Joe, 32, were both dressed casually as they went for their walk.

Sophie and Joe both looked like they were having a great time out together.

Sophie looked gorgeous in a tight, black t-shirt, jeans, and sandals, as she carried a small yellow bag. The Game of Thrones star also accessorized with a thin pair of shades and a silver necklace. Joe rocked a black t-shirt, matching pants, and sneakers, and he tied his outfit together with a purple jacket. The pair both seemed to enjoy the Sunday stroll.

The pair’s outing came just days after they’d announced the birth of their second child, making their 1-year-old daughter Willa a big sister! The couple announced their child’s birth in a statement to People. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep said.

The couple welcomed their second child nearly a week ago.

Shortly after their newborn arrived, the Jonas Brother also celebrated his wife with a touching montage of the two of them set to his band DNCE’s song “Got Me Good,” where he showed his love for Sophie. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your [love] story,” he wrote in the caption.

