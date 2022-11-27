sophia-grace-shops-for-baby-clothes-and-shares-pregnancy-updates

Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent’s “Surprising” Reaction to Pregnancy

Oh baby, Sophia Grace got into the Black Friday spirit!

The pregnant YouTube star was glowing as she embarked on a shopping trip to find outfits and other items for her and her partner‘s soon-to-be first child, a boy. The 19-year-old, who rose to fame as a child with a joint performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, was spotted looking at baby clothes at the Bababoom luxury baby boutique in the U.K. district of Essex, where they are from. She later exited the store with several shopping bags, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by E! News.

Sophia is due to give birth in early March. She is very excited about meeting her son, telling E! News exclusively, “Considering I’ve always wanted to be a boy mum from the start, I am just very excited about everything in general, and very excited to see what he will look like.”

Sophia has not yet chosen a name for her son. “I have had a few I’ve liked, but I’m still not sure,” she said, “and when I do know, I won’t be putting it out until the baby is born.”

Meanwhile, she is navigating the end of her second trimester of pregnancy, with nary a food craving. “Honestly, I have had none so far,” she told E! News. “If anything, I have had a loss of appetite. I am looking forward to March. It feels like it’s dragging on, but I’m almost there now.”

Sophia has been documenting her pregnancy and baby purchases on her YouTube channel. In a Nov.

