miles-teller-jokes-he-‘grew-a-mustache’-for-‘top-gun’-while-tom-cruise-‘did-his-own-stunts’-on-‘snl’

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Miles Teller has been riding high off after the release of Top Gun: Maverick back in May — and of course the movie got a mention in on Saturday Night Live. During his first ever gig hosting the legendary weekend sketch program, Miles took to the stage to poke fun at his role as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in both his monologue and a sketch dedicated to the wildly popular film starring Tom Cruise.

“This year I was in a movie called Top Gun: Maverick. What I loved about the movie is it really seemed to pull people together — I mean it’s not every day that you get a movie that’s loved by the military community and the gay community,” Miles joked as he introduced the 48th season. The Whiplash actor made no secret of the fact that the hosting duties were an honor — a sentiment similar to those he’s expressed about appearing alongside Risky Business legend Tom.

Miles Teller on ‘SNL’ opening monologue. (NBC)

“That worked out. It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise. That guy is a legend. We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie…he did his own stunts and I grew my own mustache,” he added.

Miles Teller in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ (Everett Collection)

Miles has previously opened up about what it was like starring in the film alongside Tom.

