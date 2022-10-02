Menu
Jon Hamm & Shaun White Crash ‘SNL’s Cold Open With Miles Teller’s Peyton Manning

October 2, 2022
Miles Teller had an assist from both Jon Hamm and Shaun White during his Saturday Night Live cold open! The actor, 35, kicked off season 48 with a bang as he did a spot-on impression of NFL star Peyton Manning, who was in a meeting with both his “brother” Eli Manning (played by Andrew Dismukes) and Donald Trump, once again reprised by James Austin Johnson.

The sketch even saw SNL poke fun of itself: with eight cast members out, the NBC sketch series is looking very different heading into its 48th year. “The show is in a rebuilding year for sure — let’s take a look at the stats so far,” Miles’ Peyton explained, breaking down the episode (which was only minutes in) thus far. “14 attempted jokes, 1 mild laugh and 3 chuckles…thank god they got Kendrick Lamar because that’s the only reason anyone’s tuning in!” he joked, referencing the night’s musical guest.

“Joining us now is a three time host of SNL…which is what now seems like a golden era — Jon Hamm,” Miles’ Peyton announced as Jon appeared in front of a brick wall. “Jon, what have you seen tonight?”

Jon seemed less than impressed with the episode thus far. “I don’t know, but it’s not comedy.

