megan-thee-stallion-channels-her-beauty-pageant-best-for-‘anxiety’-performance-on-‘snl’

View gallery

Image Credit: NBC

Megan Thee Stallion came to slay with her Saturday Night Live performance on Oct. 15! The rapper, 27, returned to Studio 8H to grace fans with her song “Anxiety.” She wore a beauty pageant inspired gown as she donned a sash reading “Miss Anxiety” for the ’80s inspired vibe. Megan stunned in the strapless sequin dress with a mermaid skirt, surrounded by dancers in sashes reading “Overwhelmed,” “Insecure,” and “Mrs. Overlooked.” A sparkling silver crown appeared on the screen behind the group during the performance, covering the studio’s decor.

Megan Thee Stallion performing ‘Anxiety’ on SNL #StallionNightLive pic.twitter.com/HdJ0FW5Yhe

— Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) October 16, 2022

Her flow was on point as she dropped bars from the Go Grizzly produced track off her album Traumazine. “People call me rude ’cause I ain’t lettin’ ’em try me/Sayin’ I’m a ho ’cause I’m in love with my body/Issues, but nobody I could talk to about it/They keep sayin’ I should get help/But I don’t even know what I need,” she says in the song promoting mental health awareness.

Megan Thee Stallion performs ‘Anxiety’ on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

Megan’s hair and makeup was also on point for the first performance, drawing inspiration from time past. She gave serious Diana Ross and The Supremes vibes with her ’60s inspired up-do paired with her signature, dramatic eye makeup and glossy lips.

Megan Thee Stallion performing ‘NDA’ and ‘Plan B’ on SNL #StallionNightLivepic.twitter.com/xtlEZxK7TX

— Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) October 16,

