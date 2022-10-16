Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Teaches Workout Class To Boost Your Butt On ‘SNL’ Before Halloween

October 15, 2022
Image Credit: NBC

Megan Thee Stallion knows Halloween is just around the corner — and she wants to get you ready for Spooky Season. “Whether or not you’re dressing as a Sexy With a fat a–, or a first responder with a fat a– — or even Jeffrey Dahmer with a — you know what I’m about to day!” she declared on Saturday Night Live as she squatted in a bright purple workout set, getting ready to lead a class (and you at home) through her go-to workout! The class was aptly named, “Hot Girl Workout” — just like her song, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Thee Hot Girl Workout on SNL #StallionNightLivepic.twitter.com/Srbp8JM4OL

— Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) October 16, 2022

“With a big a– comes big responsibilities — if you need a modified version, turns your eyes to Keely and Kelly K,” she suggested, as Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman stood next to her in matching neutral yoga pants. “That’s right — any of you looking to not a butt today, look this way…we don’t have buts,” the women declared in unison. “From Kansas to Iowa, that’s our a–,” they pointed out, as Meg quipped, “wow, they have no a–.”

Megan then hilariously broke character as she said, “if you wanna go over there and see Keely and Kelly K, I will not be offended” before getting back to her routine. A woman (Ego Nwodim) in Meg’s class confirmed she was staying put: “No, no — I need a big bitt.

