Megan Thee Stallion Puts Health Admin Degree To The Test In ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ On ‘SNL’

October 16, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion put her nursing degree to the test on Saturday Night Live! The Houston native, 27, has an actual undergraduate in Health Administration from Texas Southern University — technically meaning she can work in a hospital — which she earned in Oct. 2021. During her hosting gig on SNL, however, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper spoofed her education in a different kind of hospital dubbed “Hot Girl Hospital.”

The faux drama — allegedly produced by Shonda Rhimes and a hit on The Shade Room — starred Megan and her fellow nurses as they assisted patients with health emergencies…the beauty kind. At HGH, the scrubs aren’t blue or green — but rather the on-trend shade of hot pink dominating the current fashion scene. The first patient making the to the clinic? None other than Heidi Gardner, who was in need of some beauty amplification.

Megan Thee Stallion spoofed her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ track and Health Admin degree on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

“46, female — neat as hell,” Megan declared, rocking blue hair. Meanwhile, Heidi appeared in distress as a second nurse quipped about her “fit,” which included a pair of beige chinos. “Trash, garbage,” Megan replied, as her co-worker announced the woman needed a “BBL” and “whatever Fashion Nova we got.”

A BBL is an acronym for a Brazilian Butt Lift, and a surgery well known in popular culture per celebrities who have allegedly had their derriere’s enhanced via the procedure. Fashion Nova is also known in popular culture as the go-to fast fashion brand in the hip-hop community,

