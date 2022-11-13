dave-chappelle-addresses-kanye-west’s-anti-semitic-comments-on-‘snl’:-‘he’s-possibly-not-well’

View gallery

Dave Chappelle, 49, directly addressed Kanye West, when he hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time on Nov. 12. Responding to the 45-year-old rapper’s recent anti-semitic comments — that lead to the Chicago native being dropped from collaborative deals with Adidas via Yeezy, Balenciaga and many more — Dave took a cue from social media with a prepared statement. “I wanted to read a statement I prepared: I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” he said to the audience.

.@DaveChappelle going straight at Kanye West and his anti-Semitic remarks during his monologue. “Kanye has gotten in some scraps before and normally when he’s in trouble, I pull up immediately. But this time I was like, ‘you know what? Lemme see what’s gonna happen first’” #SNL pic.twitter.com/9h2CRnmKXU

— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) November 13, 2022

He then added he’s never heard of anyone “do good” after using the phrase “the Jews” in a sentence as he went on to blast the “Flashing Lights” rapper further. “I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – The and Jews. No one does good after they say that,” he said.

Dave Chappelle roasts Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live monologue. pic.twitter.com/Xcmoj4ScNG

— Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) November 13, 2022

The comedian added his thoughts about Ye’s current mental state.

