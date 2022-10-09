colin-farrell-crashes-brendan-gleeson’s-‘snl’-opening-monologue:-watch

View gallery

Brendan Gleeson had his pal Colin Farrell crash his opening monologue on SNL! The actor, 46, co-stars with Brendan in The Banshees Of Inisherin — and was a delight for the audience in Studio 8H! “You know who else is weird and wonderful? Colin Farrell,” Brendan began before Colin came out. “It’s about two fellows who fall out. I love Colin to bits but the story isn’t too far from the truth,” he added before the actor made his surprising appearance with a fake mustache and all (which he ripped off).

“I wanted to ask you a question…a normal . Who’s your favorite co-star you’ve ever worked with? Paddington Bear? Who’s your favorite human co-star who’s 46 and his name begins with C?” Colin then prodded as Brendan didn’t give him the time of the day. “Cillian Murphy,” Brendan quipped, before inviting Colin to sing a song together.

Brendan is, of course, is best known to the Harry Potter universe as the one and only Alastor Moody — the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor with an external magical eye. The actor, 67, made his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday, Oct. 8, and made a hilarious reference to the character who appeared in all eight films. “I’m that fella you think you saw me in that thing that you can’t remember that you think you kinda liked,” he said to the audience.

