adam-levine-&-armie-hammer’s-viral-dm’s-mocked-on-‘snl’s-‘send-something-normal’-sketch

Adam Levine‘s “bad” Instagram DMs to OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh were front and center on Saturday Night Live’s season opener. Mikey Day played the Maroon 5 singer in the hilarious ‘Say Something Normal’ game show sketch, which was lead by none other than the episode’s host Miles Teller. James Austin Johnson played fellow bad texter Armie Hammer in the sketch, alongside Bowen Yang as himself and Kenan Thompson as a professor, who were also put to the test.

it’s time for everyone’s favorite game show:

send something normal #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/LGLbDvSzDI

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

Mikey’s Adam seemed fully aware of his behavior, noting, “I was bad” as he wagged his finger at the camera. Miles then introduced James’ Armie and his “involuntary career change” (there have been reports he’s selling time shares in the Cayman Islands following allegations of his cannibalism fantasies revealed through leaked, explicit messages sent to women. James’ Armie, however, seemed ready for his re-introduction to Hollywood. “Can I get a big ‘welcome back to Hollywood’ round of applause?” he asked the audience. Miles quickly shut him down, saying, “no you may not,” before getting to the first ask of the night.

Mikey Day as Adam Levine on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

“Okay, Adam — how are you going to respond to this woman’s DM? ‘Hey Adam! Huge fan. Love your music!’,” Miles posed as Mikey’s Adam got thinking.

