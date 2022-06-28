these-16-skorts-will-be-trending-all-summer-long:-free-people,-lululemon,-alo,-and-more

E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The temperatures are rising and so are the hemlines. If you love the look of a mini skirt for summer, but you just don’t want to overthink every single movement to avoid an accidental wardrobe malfunction, you need to get in on the skort trend. Yes, skorts are very much a thing in 2022. You get the fashionable aesthetic of a mini skirt and the practicality of shorts. What’s not to love?

Whether you love a sporty, tennis-inspired ensemble or if you want to dress up a bit more, there are great skorts to accommodate every aesthetic and occasion.

Skorts for Summer 2022

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Stand out in this bright, bold pleated skort. This highlighter yellow looks striking with a black or white top. It’s also available in nine additional colors and prints.

Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

A white skort is just what you need to look chic in the summer heat. This is a timeless style that’s also incredibly practical with a zip pocket at the back. This comes in seven colorways.

MakeMeChic Women’s Boho Floral Print Elastic Waist Ruffle Wrap Tie Skorts

How adorable would this printed skort look with a white bodysuit? There are nine cute prints to choose from.

Willit Women’s Skorts UPF 50+ Quick Dry Zip Pockets

An olive green skort is just so classic.

