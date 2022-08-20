tiktok-just-found-a-cheaper-alternative-to-the-iconic-skims-bodysuit

Image Credit: Игорь Якушков / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We love keeping up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashians as much as we love her cozy Skims loungewear — but those prices aren’t as easy to keep up with. The luxury loungewear and shapewear brand is curated by Kim Kardashian. herself is super comfy but pretty pricey.

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear: $19.99 – $22.99 – Buy it on Amazon

We love a good, affordable dupe, so we couldn’t resist trying to find something similar that wouldn’t drain our bank account. Lucky for us, we found a lookalike alternative that’s just as cozy but without the painful price. TikTok broke the news of this under $25 cheaper alternative for the $62 Skims Sculping Bodysuit, and we’re giving you all the details.

Create a seamless silhouette thanks to the Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear for Women. The v-neck bodysuit lifts and shapes your figure while providing support wherever needed. The combination of polyester and spandex material gives this bodysuit high elasticity without worrying about squeezing or tension. It’s pad-free and has no steel wiring; combine this with the soft, breathable material, and it’s clear that Brabic made this product with optimal comfort in mind.

Comfort doesn’t have to sacrifice utility, though. This tummy-control shapewear features firm support in the midsection, fitting tightly around your body and providing compression to achieve a curvier hourglass figure. That same compression acts as a butt lifter at the bottom half without any tension or squeezing.

» Read Full Article