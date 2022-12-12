‘sister-wives’:-kody-screams-at-janelle-as-they-fight-over-his-relationship-with-their-kids

View gallery

Image Credit: TLC

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown went at it as the family met up to talk about plans for the holidays on this week’s Sister Wives. Janelle told Kody that she wasn’t going to be spending Thanksgiving with the family so she could go visit her kids in North Carolina. She also shared that her kids got a vacation rental in Arizona for Christmas, where they planned to spend the holiday. This was news to Kody, but Janelle explained that the reasoning was because the pair’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, didn’t feel welcome at Christmas with Kody and Robyn.

“Kody basically told them they can’t come to Christmas unless they do a whole big apology, and they’re like, well, no, we’re not going to do that,” Janelle shared. Gabe and Garrison’s issues with Kody stemmed from the strict rules he wanted to enforce within the family amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The boys didn’t follow Kody’s guidelines, which led to Kody not spending time with them because of the COVID risk factor.

Kody Brown on the Dec. 11 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

“The issues between me, Gabriel and Garrison basically have to do with lack of support or adherence to the COVID protocols,” Kody explained. “Janelle wasn’t supporting me, therefore, they weren’t supporting me.” Janelle told Kody that Gabriel and Garrison weren’t the only kids who were having a hard time with how he handled the COVID situation, and he was upset that she and the kids were talking about him behind his back.

Janelle was feeling caught in the middle,

» Read Full Article