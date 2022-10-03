‘sister-wives’:-kody-&-christine-argue-over-custody-as-she-tells-the-wives-she’s-leaving

View gallery

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown were filled in on Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody Brown and move to Utah on the Oct. 2 episode of Sister Wives. Christine had made up her mind weeks ago, but finally sat down with the other wives to share where she was at. All five adults came together to film the tense conversation.

Meri and Robyn were incredibly caught off guard by Christine’s decision. Meanwhile, Janelle had an inkling that Christine might be leaving, but she still vocalized her fears for what would happen with their kids’ relationships. Christine was planning on taking her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, with her to Utah, which sparked a big debate amongst the group.

Kody Brown with his four wives. (Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock)

“She’ll be fine,” Christine assured everyone. “It’s going to be hard and she’ll miss everybody and I’ll be taking her from Kody…it’s hard, don’t get me wrong.” Kody, who had mostly been quiet up to that point, jumped into the conversation at the mention of his daughter. “You won’t be taking her from me,” he insisted. “We’ll have to get shared custody. It’ll have to be 50/50.”

In a confessional, he added, “I’m not going to sit here and have her do this without objecting to it and saying that we gotta work something out for custody. I don’t know what that looks like. This discussion hasn’t happened.” Christine was surprised by Kody’s reaction, and told him that she thought they had already discussed this privately.

