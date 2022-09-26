‘sister-wives’:-christine-&-kody-ignore-their-27th-anniversary-amidst-marriage-trouble

View gallery

Image Credit: TLC

The Sept. 25 episode of Sister Wives picked up at the end of March 2021, weeks after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she was done with their marriage and would eventually be moving away from him to Utah. After weeks of leading separate lives, Kody and Christine spent their 27th wedding anniversary apart, as she was in Utah with their daughter, Mykelti, who was about to give birth. “Before I left, I said, ‘Our anniversary is coming up and for our anniversary I’m not going to pretend, I’m not going to post anything on social media,’” Christine explained. “He’s like, ‘Maybe we should post something for our kids and everything.’ I just said…you know what…no.”

Kody admitted that part of the reason he asked Christine about posting was because he was “testing” her. Regardless, her answer gave him some clarity. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been able to go, okay, wow, she’s serious about this,” Kody said. “I think I want to keep testing it, though. You never know when she’s going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

Kody Brown with his four wives. (TLC)

Kody also confirmed that he and Christine didn’t have “any contact” on their anniversary, and admitted that it was an “affirmation” to him that their marriage was completely over. Meanwhile, Christine revealed that she no longer wears her wedding rings, either. “I just feel like they’re a noose, to be honest with you,” she shared.

» Read Full Article