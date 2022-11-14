Menu
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Screams At Christine & Accuses Her Of Treating The Other Wives Like ‘Dirt’

November 13, 2022
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880618j) Kody Brown, Robyn Brown Sister Wives - 2010 Puddle Monkey Productions/Figure 8 Films USA TV Portrait Tv Classics

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown’s conversation with Kody Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown about moving to Utah continued on the Nov. 13 episode of Sister Wives. Robyn questioned whether Christine wanted to continue to have a relationship with those in the family who she’s not as close with, like her and Meri. Christine admitted that, at that point, she still needed “space” once she moved away. “As far as relationships with other adults, Janelle and I are super close, but I’m not that close with the rest of you and for right now I kind of need it that way,” Christine admitted.

Robyn and Meri were understandably upset by Christine’s confession, and in defense of Robyn, Kody exploded on Christine. “She’s treated you like dirt from the beginning!” he screamed, directed toward Robyn. “That’s the relationship you have with her and that’s the reason I’m angry. That’s the reason I’m pissed off.” To Christine, he added, “You never tried to have a really good relationship with the other people and that’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

kody brownKody Brown on the Nov. 13 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

Christine calmly tried to tell Kody that wasn’t true, but at that point, he was on his feet and ranting. “You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me but you wouldn’t even have a decent one with them,” he said. “Accountability is what I’ve been asking for and here you are running away rather than being accountable.

