Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Struggles With ‘Regret & Frustration’ Amidst Split With Christine

October 9, 2022
‘sister-wives’:-kody-struggles-with-‘regret-&-frustration’-amidst-split-with-christine
Written by
0

View gallery

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880618j) Kody Brown, Robyn Brown Sister Wives - 2010 Puddle Monkey Productions/Figure 8 Films USA TV Portrait Tv Classics

Janelle is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

Janelle is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

Image Credit: TLC

Just two weeks after Christine Brown told her fellow wives that she was leaving Kody Brown, the entire family got together to celebrate Ysabel Brown’s graduation on the Oct. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Despite all the struggles happening within the family, everyone was able to enjoy the celebration. However, Kody admittedly still had the situation weighing on his mind as he tried to be present for his daughter. “My life is sort of in limbo because Christine’s leaving and I don’t really know what that looks like,” he said. “I’ve been sort of in the anger phase of divorce and I’ve not been addressing it well.”

After kicking Kody out of her house, Christine decided that she was going to move to Utah with their daughter, Truely, in just a few short months. Kody was not handling it well. “I cannot get out of this cloud of sadness and it’s because the nuance of a breakup,” Kody explained. “I don’t know what this is going to lead to. I don’t know what else is going to go on.”

kody brownKody Brown on ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

In addition to his issues with Christine, Kody was also feeling distant from some of his other children due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the episode was filmed in June 2021). “I’m not in a good place with everybody,” Kody admitted. “It’s not that I’m trying to be angry or hold them accountable in this moment or anything like that. I don’t feel like I’ve gotten the respect that I should have.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

this-versatile-oil-will-keep-your-hair-shiny,-skin-nourished-&-body-protected

This Versatile Oil Will Keep Your Hair Shiny, Skin Nourished & Body Protected

February 12, 2021
nelly-and-luda-join-together-for-the-next-‘verzuz’-battle

Nelly And Luda Join Together For The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

May 11, 2020
kylie-jenner-fans-gasp-over-how-‘different’-she-looks-in-bora-bora-flashback-scene-on-‘kuwtk’

Kylie Jenner Fans Gasp Over How ‘Different’ She Looks In Bora Bora Flashback Scene On ‘KUWTK’

May 22, 2021