‘sister-wives’:-kody-struggles-with-‘regret-&-frustration’-amidst-split-with-christine

Just two weeks after Christine Brown told her fellow wives that she was leaving Kody Brown, the entire family got together to celebrate Ysabel Brown’s graduation on the Oct. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Despite all the struggles happening within the family, everyone was able to enjoy the celebration. However, Kody admittedly still had the situation weighing on his mind as he tried to be present for his daughter. “My life is sort of in limbo because Christine’s leaving and I don’t really know what that looks like,” he said. “I’ve been sort of in the anger phase of divorce and I’ve not been addressing it well.”

After kicking Kody out of her house, Christine decided that she was going to move to Utah with their daughter, Truely, in just a few short months. Kody was not handling it well. “I cannot get out of this cloud of sadness and it’s because the nuance of a breakup,” Kody explained. “I don’t know what this is going to lead to. I don’t know what else is going to go on.”

Kody Brown on ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

In addition to his issues with Christine, Kody was also feeling distant from some of his other children due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the episode was filmed in June 2021). “I’m not in a good place with everybody,” Kody admitted. “It’s not that I’m trying to be angry or hold them accountable in this moment or anything like that. I don’t feel like I’ve gotten the respect that I should have.

