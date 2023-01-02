‘sister-wives’:-christine-claps-back-after-kody-accuses-her-of-being-a-‘bad-sister-wife’-to-robyn

View gallery

Image Credit: TLC

Robyn Brown was devastated when Christine Brown announced she’d be leaving the family on this season of Sister Wives. She was even more hurt, though, when Christine said she didn’t a relationship with Robyn and Meri Brown once she moved away. The admission led to Kody Brown blowing up on Christine, accusing her of always being a bad sister wife to Robyn over the years. “Kody hasn’t yelled like that before,” Christine admitted during a one-on-one interview for the show’s Jan. 1 episode. “I was so shocked. I wasn’t mean. I wasn’t mean to anybody. I didn’t know I’d been shunning Robyn like [they] said I was doing. I didn’t know I’d been doing those things. I didn’t try to do anything like that.”

Janelle and Christine have both been open about how they feel Kody treats Robyn better than the other wives. “I perceive that he’s a little bit myopic when it comes to Robyn and her hurt and her perspective and experience in this versus everybody else’s,” Janelle shared. Robyn also admitted that she found things to be “difficult” with Christine when she first came into the family. “It was snarky comments, not including me in things, kind of letting me know how things were going to go and pulling rank,” Robyn explained. “It was hard in the beginning.”

Christine on the Jan. 1 episode of ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

During his meltdown, Kody also claimed that Christine had talked and complained about Janelle and Meri just as much as she did about Robyn over the years.

» Read Full Article