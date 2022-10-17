‘sister-wives’:-kody-admits-he’s-in-‘denial’-over-christine-split-as-he-tries-to-‘delay’-her-leaving

View gallery

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Kody Brown and Christine Brown sat down for another conversation on the Oct. 16 episode of Sister Wives. This time, they discussed whether or not it was the right time to tell their youngest daughter, Truely Brown, about their split and Christine’s decision to move from Arizona to Utah. “I really want Kody and I to tell Truely together because I want her to see us still as a team,” Christine explained. “She’s had friends whose parents had divorces and it’s been very ugly and a lot of fighting, and I don’t want her to think it’s going to be like that for her.”

Even though Christine’s desired moving month of September was approaching, Kody wasn’t ready to deliver bad news to Truely just yet. “In some idealistic, naive way, I still think maybe we can get reconciled,” he admitted. “I guess I’m in a state of denial and I don’t want to tell Truely yet. I don’t know why, but I’m really anxious about doing anything bu delaying this, so I would like to find some way to get Christine to stay here and just make it sort of easier and more convenient for me to hang out with the kids.”

Kody Brown with his four wives. (Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Christine, who announced her split from Kody on Instagram in Nov. 2021, already had her mind made up, though. She explained to Kody that she had already slowly started packing up her house. Kody accused her of “rushing” into the move.

