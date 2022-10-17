Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

October 17, 2022
singer-mikaben-dead-at-41-after-collapsing-during-performance-in-paris
Written by
0

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Haitians around the world are paying tribute to singer Mikaben after his sudden death.

The acclaimed artist, whose real name was Michael Benjamin, died after collapsing on stage while exiting his performance in Paris on Oct. 15. He was 41.

Shocked fans shared videos of the moment Mikaben collapsed on social media, which showed the singer stopping his performance unexpectedly to walk toward the back of the stage. At that point, MIkaben falls to the floor

Medics were immediately called to render aid to the musician, and he was given CPR. Fans were asked to leave the venue as the medical team worked to revive Mikaben. However, he sadly passed away. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

E! News has reached out to Mikaben’s rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

The following day, Accor Arena, the venue where MIkaben last performed, confirmed the singer’s death on social media. 

“Last night during the Carimi concert,” the arena tweeted Oct. 16, “one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

Mikaben leaves behind his wife Vanessa Benjamin, who is currently expecting their third child, and two kids. 

Three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean said the news of Mikaben’s death “is a shock.” 

“All I could remember was his smile,” he told the Miami Herald Oct. 17. “This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation.”

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Singer Roberto Martino told the publication that he is in “disbelief” about Mikaben’s passing.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kim-kardashian-‘looks-up-to’-sisters-kylie-&-kourtney-for-co-parenting-advice-as-she-‘mends-gaps’-with-kanye

Kim Kardashian ‘Looks Up To’ Sisters Kylie & Kourtney For Co-Parenting Advice As She ‘Mends Gaps’ With Kanye

August 3, 2021
cory-singer’s-‘break-of-dawn’-aims-to-give-hope-to-all-who-live-with-disabilities:-‘we-are-all-loved’

Cory Singer’s ‘Break Of Dawn’ Aims To Give Hope To All Who Live With Disabilities: ‘We Are All Loved’

March 29, 2022
selena-gomez-rocks-orange-sequin-outfit-while-shopping-with-andrea-iervolino:-photos

Selena Gomez Rocks Orange Sequin Outfit While Shopping With Andrea Iervolino: Photos

August 5, 2022