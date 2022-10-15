Menu
Shop These Nordstrom Rack Cold Weather Boot Deals With Prices Starting at $21

October 15, 2022
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Is it time to refresh your shoe collection? Winter weather is right around the corner, which means a lot of us need reliable footwear to withstand the cold weather. If your shoes from last year are worn out, it is probably time to get your shop on. Luckily for you, there are some major discounts on cold weather boots at Nordstrom Rack from some top brands, including UGG and Sorel.

Update your shoe selection without breaking the bank and shop these major deals from Nordstrom Rack. Here are some of the most sought-after styles on sale right now.

Nordstrom Rack Winter Boot Deals

UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

There’s just something special about a fresh pair of UGG boots. UGG is just one of those brands you can always rely on for supreme warmth and comfort. Nordstrom Rack has this style in three colorways.

DV by Dolce Vita Romy Ribbed Knit Chelsea Boot

These rugged lug sole boots are chic, warm, and a total must-have. There are three colors to choose from.

Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar

Utility meets luxury with these microfleece-lined faux fur boots. They’re waterproof, which is ideal for unexpected winter weather. 

Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot

These fluffy waterproof booties are easy to put on and take off thanks to the zipper at the front.

