shop-the-viral-tiktok-beauty-products-that-dominated-our-fyps-in-2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The TikTok beauty community came through with some amazing product recommendations this year, from makeup to skincare to hair styling tools and more— and, well, you can consider us influenced.

The app saw a multitude of beauty trends, some we eagerly added to our carts and others we hesitantly raised our eyebrows at. No matter what the response was to certain trends, what we do know is that the products often sold out like rapid fire. Whether it was the Dior Lip Glow Oil in all its luxe shiny shades, the Rare Beauty liquid blush or the Dyson Airwrap™ featured in countless video tutorials, TikTok had everyone looking to try out these beauty products for themselves.

Read below to check out some of the TikTok-viral products that dominated the app in 2022. If you don’t have them in your makeup bag yet, prepare to add some new beauty products to your lineup and see what the hype is all about.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

If you’re a beauty buff and avid TikTok scroller, you can’t scroll for more than a few minutes before seeing a GRWM video featuring Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. The shades are all so pigmented and pretty, and a little really goes a long way with this product. Selena really popped off with this blush!

» Read Full Article