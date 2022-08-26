shia-labeouf-addresses-his-“failings”-with-fka-twigs-following-her-abuse-accusations

In a reported email to Olivia Wilde, while disputing his alleged firing from Don’t Worry Darling, Shia LaBeouf commented on his conflict with ex FKA Twigs, who is suing him for sexual abuse.

While responding to his alleged firing from Olivia Wilde‘s latest film, Shia LaBeouf addressed his past relationship turmoil with his ex, FKA twigs.

On Aug. 26, Variety published an email that it said the actor forwarded to them after sending it to Wilde this week. In it, he denied being let go from Don’t Worry Darling, arguing instead that he “quit” her film. Later on in the message, LaBeouf addressed his conflict with twigs, his ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star, who sued him for sexual battery in late 2020. While LaBeouf denied the allegations in a 2021 legal filing, the case will go to trial in April 2023.

“My failings with twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented,” LaBeouf’s email read, according to Variety. “There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence.”

E! News has reached out to reps for LaBeouf and Wilde for comment and has not heard back.

Soon after twigs’ filing, the actor told The New York Times that he has “no excuses” for his past alcoholism or aggression. He added that he was “a sober member of a 12-step program” and in therapy.

