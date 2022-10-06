Menu
Shay Mitchell Appears To Come Out As Bisexual In New TikTok: Watch

October 6, 2022
Shay Mitchell, 35, seemed to come out as bisexual through a TikTok trend including a couch on Oct. 5. The Pretty Little Liars star shared a side by side video with a user who said, “If you identify as a bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” In the clip, she could be seen dramatically lying down on her own green velvet couch, prompting many viewers to ask what it meant.

Although Shay didn’t say she was bisexual, she has been open about being attracted to women in the past. Last yea, her PLL co-star Ian Harding asked her the last time she had been attracted to a woman, in a YouTube video. “Wow. Every day.” she responded. “For me, it’s never been ‘I need to find a boyfriend, I need to find this. I truly feel like I do fall in love with a person.”

She also addressed her attraction for women when talking about her PLL character Emily, who was part of the LGBTQ+ community, in a 2017 interview with Maxim. “People always ask me, ‘You play a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Are you this? Are you that?’” she said at the time. “Look, Emily doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that’s something that I’ll keep saying.”

Shay Mitchell at a previous event.

