sharna-burgess-explains-why-she’s-eating-her-own-placenta-after-birth-of-her-son

Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess may be in a competition for most devoted mother! The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, recently revealed she is digesting her ‘processed’ placenta to help in her recovery after welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green. During an Instagram Live Q & A session on Wednesday, July 27, Sharna went into detail about the decision after a pregnant fan asked for more information about “placenta pills.”

“I highly recommend this,” Sharna responded, per the DailyMail. “So I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also doula. She processed my placenta in whatever way it needs to be done and put it into capsules for me.” She went on to say that she takes two of the pills daily “like a vitamin.” “It’s said to help with hormone balancing, milk production, PPD prevention and all around recovery,” she continued. “My only testimony I can give is that my recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive.”

The IG Live came hours before Sharna shared a photo of her C-section scar and a lengthy message about how the unexpected delivery option was “scary” for the new mom, who welcomed son Zane with Brian on June 28. “I didn’t expect a C section,” she wrote. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. In the moment it was scary, s**t even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess out in Calabasas in April 2022.