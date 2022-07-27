Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Sharna Burgess Explains Why She’s Eating Her Own Placenta After Birth Of Her Son

July 27, 2022
sharna-burgess-explains-why-she’s-eating-her-own-placenta-after-birth-of-her-son
Written by
0

Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess may be in a competition for most devoted mother! The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, recently revealed she is digesting her ‘processed’ placenta to help in her recovery after welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green. During an Instagram Live Q & A session on Wednesday, July 27, Sharna went into detail about the decision after a pregnant fan asked for more information about “placenta pills.”

“I highly recommend this,” Sharna responded, per the DailyMail. “So I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also doula. She processed my placenta in whatever way it needs to be done and put it into capsules for me.” She went on to say that she takes two of the pills daily “like a vitamin.” “It’s said to help with hormone balancing, milk production, PPD prevention and all around recovery,” she continued. “My only testimony I can give is that my recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive.”

The IG Live came hours before Sharna shared a photo of her C-section scar and a lengthy message about how the unexpected delivery option was “scary” for the new mom, who welcomed son Zane with Brian on June 28. “I didn’t expect a C section,” she wrote. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. In the moment it was scary, s**t even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess out in Calabasas in April 2022.  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kelly-clarkson-wins-primary-custody-of-children-in-divorce

Kelly Clarkson Wins Primary Custody of Children in Divorce

November 30, 2020
mlb-finally-elevates-'negro-leagues'-to-'major-league'-status,-'long-overdue'

MLB Finally Elevates 'Negro Leagues' to 'Major League' Status, 'Long Overdue'

December 16, 2020
sean-reed's-family-pissed-over-cop-comments,-deny-he-shot-at-cops

Sean Reed's Family Pissed Over Cop Comments, Deny He Shot at Cops

May 8, 2020