Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Sharna Burgess Shares 1st Photo of Baby Zane’s Face & Reveals She Had A C-Section

July 6, 2022
sharna-burgess-shares-1st-photo-of-baby-zane’s-face-&-reveals-she-had-a-c-section
Written by
0

View gallery

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of

EXCLUSIVE: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. 28 Apr 2022 Pictured: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA852160_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green from 90210 looks ready as he and his partner and girlfriend Sharna Burgess head into the dance studio on Friday. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794779_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Sharna Burgess has been keeping a low profile on social media since giving birth to her baby boy, Zane Green, on June 28, but she re-appeared over July 4th weekend and then again on July 5th to share some updates. First, on July 3, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted the first photo of Zane’s face. In the image, he’s laying on her chest as they both close their eyes to get some much-needed rest. “I don’t have words yet that can do this justice,” Sharna admitted. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.” She also added that she will “love” baby Zane and “worry about him” until her “last breath and beyond.”

On July 5, Sharna took to her Instagram Story to show off her postpartum body in a crop top and leggings. “It’s been one heck of a week!” she gushed. “It’s been beautiful. I am in newborn bliss and I have so much, obviously, to share, but I’m taking my time being in my moment.” Sharna also confirmed that she had to have a C-section when she delivered Zane, and promised that she’d share the full story at a later time.

sharna burgess brian austin greenSharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green hold hands while out and about. (Snorlax / MEGA)

“It’s not traumatic by any means,” she clarified. “It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and baby

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

travis-scott-sued-over-“predictable-and-preventable”-astroworld-tragedy-that-left-8-dead

Travis Scott Sued Over “Predictable and Preventable” Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead

November 7, 2021
big-brother's-christie-murphy-and-jamie-martin-are-married

Big Brother's Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin Are Married

April 24, 2022
how-soccer-teams-across-the-us.-are-honoring-stanford's-katie-meyer-after-her-death

How Soccer Teams Across the U.S. Are Honoring Stanford's Katie Meyer After Her Death

March 3, 2022