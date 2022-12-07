shania-twain-is-gonna-getcha-good-with-people's-choice-performance

Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

This award show moment impresses us very much.

During the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry. (See the complete list of winners here.)

When accepting her trophy from Billy Porter, the 57-year-old expressed how much of an honor it was to have impacted fans from multiple generations.

“My wish is to always inspire people with my music,” she told the audience. “I always miss my mother at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space…You have made me feel loved and special my whole working life and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

According to Shania, the biggest honor for her is knowing “people have found strength” in her lyrics and work in the music industry.

“Giddy up kids,” she said. “Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. There is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love and when a door slams in your face, just run and leap at that door and kick it down. You won’t regret it. Be the queen of you.”

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Before her acceptance speech, Shania appeared onstage at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to perform a medley of hits including “Any Man of Mine,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and her newest hit “Waking Up Dreaming,” which will be featured on her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me.

