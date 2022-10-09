Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Shakira Shares Video of Heart Being Stomped on After Gerard Piqué Split

October 8, 2022
Making her hurt feelings clear, Shakira posted a video of a human heart getting walk over, claiming she “knew this would happen.”

Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?

Her clips don’t lie.

On Oct. 8, Shakira expressed her pain with cryptic video posted to her Instagram feed. In the clip, a man wearing dress shoes is seen stomping over a human heart as he walks through a busy scene.

She captioned the post, “I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.”

E! News has reached out to Shakira’s reps for comment but have not heard back.

The “She Wolf” singer, 45, didn’t specify what or who had hurt her, however, the post comes hot-on-the-heels of her split from husband Gerard Piqué

Over the summer, the former couple—who went public with their romance in 2011 and share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7—announced they were breaking up after more than a decade together.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Three months later, the professional soccer player was spotted getting cozy with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.  

Shakira later opened up about the difficulty of going through a public breakup, particularly the task of trying to shield her children from the negativity.

