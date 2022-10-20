shakira-sings-about-‘giving-more’-than-an-ex-on-new-song-‘monotonia’-after-gerard-pique-split

View gallery

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. / It was the monotony’s fault I never said anything, but it hurt me / I knew this would happen,” declares Shakira at the start of “Monotonia (Monotony),” her new song with Ozuna. Released Wednesday (Oct. 19), “Monotonia” is Shakira’s second single following her split from her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué. In the lyrics – transcribed by Genius and translated by Google – Shakira, 43, and Ozuna, 30, come together for a verse that addresses an unnamed lover. “You, distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you.”

“I was running for someone who wasn’t even walking for me / This love has not died, but it is delirious / From what there was, there is no more / I tell you honestly / To’ is cold like Christmas / It is better that this is over now (Now, now),” continues the verse. The song ends with Shakira again saying, “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. / It was the monotony’s fault.”

The music video also captures the pain of “monotony,” with Shakira going through the motions of everyday life before an unnamed ex uses a rocket launcher to blow her heart out of her chest. A confused Shakira wanders through the streets with a gaping wound through her torso, and her heart in her hand. Ultimately, she finds Ozuna and is able to safely place her heart in a box,

