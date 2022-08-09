Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis

August 9, 2022
serena-williams-shares-plans-for-baby-no.-2-after-retirement-from-tennis
Written by
0

While announcing her upcoming retirement from tennis, Serena Williams revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are looking to grow their family. All the details on Olympia’s future sibling below.

Serena Williams’ B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full

Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she’ll be “evolving away from tennis” after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child,” Serena—who gave birth to Olympia in Sept. 2017—shared in her piece for Vogue, “and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

As for having to choose between her sport and her family, Serena doesn’t think that’s fair.

“If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” she noted. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

“Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia,” Serena added.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

elon-musk-brings-his-mom,-not-new-gf,-to-the-met-gala-after-buying-twitter

Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

May 2, 2022
new-york-fashion-week's-best-celebrity-street-style-moments-prove-life-is-a-runway

New York Fashion Week's Best Celebrity Street Style Moments Prove Life Is a Runway

September 13, 2020
this-$19-breezy-linen-top-has-100-5-star-amazon-reviews

This $19 Breezy Linen Top Has 100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

May 4, 2020