selena-gomez-rocks-orange-sequin-outfit-while-shopping-with-andrea-iervolino:-photos

Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez sparkled brighter than the Italian summer sun while out and about in Capri. The 30-year-old singer and Only Murders In The Building star strolled through the city during her holiday in Italy, enjoying a little bit of sightseeing and shopping while wearing a vibrant orange ensemble. Selena wore a tangerine sequined top with matching knee-length shorts. Her dark locks were pulled back into a tight bun, and she shielded her eyes with some luxury sunglasses. To add a little more sparkle to her look, Selena rocked a pair of jeweled earrings.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The ”Wolves” singer wasn’t alone in this outing. She was joined by a handful of friends, including Andrea Iervolino. The Italian-Canadian film producer walked along in a pair of white pants, a white top, and a navy blue blazer. When Selena ducked into the Parada store, the paparazzi photographed Andrea standing outside with his phone in his hand.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Selena turned heads when she was first spotted aboard a yacht in Positano on Aug. 3, not just because she looked chic in a sleek black swimsuit. She and Andrea had some wet and wild fun together. The two enjoyed a quick swim in the sea, and in one photo captured by an eagle-eyed paparazzi, Andrea helped Selena into the waters by holding her hands.

This Italian holiday isn’t the first time that Selena and Andrea have spent time together. They worked on the 2016 film, Dubious Battle.

