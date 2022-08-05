Menu
Selena Gomez Rocks Orange Sequin Outfit While Shopping With Andrea Iervolino: Photos

August 5, 2022
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American Singer Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena out with her sequinned dress was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as a rather smart-looking Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in his suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Shot on August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez sparkled brighter than the Italian summer sun while out and about in Capri. The 30-year-old singer and Only Murders In The Building star strolled through the city during her holiday in Italy, enjoying a little bit of sightseeing and shopping while wearing a vibrant orange ensemble. Selena wore a tangerine sequined top with matching knee-length shorts. Her dark locks were pulled back into a tight bun, and she shielded her eyes with some luxury sunglasses. To add a little more sparkle to her look, Selena rocked a pair of jeweled earrings.

The ”Wolves” singer wasn’t alone in this outing. She was joined by a handful of friends, including Andrea Iervolino. The Italian-Canadian film producer walked along in a pair of white pants, a white top, and a navy blue blazer. When Selena ducked into the Parada store, the paparazzi photographed Andrea standing outside with his phone in his hand.

Selena turned heads when she was first spotted aboard a yacht in Positano on Aug. 3, not just because she looked chic in a sleek black swimsuit. She and Andrea had some wet and wild fun together. The two enjoyed a quick swim in the sea, and in one photo captured by an eagle-eyed paparazzi, Andrea helped Selena into the waters by holding her hands.

This Italian holiday isn’t the first time that Selena and Andrea have spent time together. They worked on the 2016 film, Dubious Battle.

