Selena Gomez’s New Album: It Could Contain 24 Songs & Debut In 2023

November 5, 2022
Selena Gomez 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Selena Gomez American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Nov 2017

  • Selena Gomez’s Last Album Was 2020’s Rare.
  • In 2021, Selena suggested she was going to give music “one last try” before maybe “retiring.”
  • Selena announced a new song — “My Mind & Me” — would accompany her AppleTV+ documentary in Nov. 2022.

Selena Gomez gave fans of her music something to be excited about in November 2022. After releasing a Spanish-language EP in 2021 and jumping on other people’s music in the years following the release of her album, Rare, Selena was set to release her first solo song in a minute. “My Mind and Me” was part of the soundtrack to the AppleTV+ documentary film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Shot over six years, the documentary – premiering Nov. 4 on AppleTV+- showcases Selena’s struggles with maintaining her mental health while at the height of her pop superstardom.

And in a new interview with Rolling Stone published Nov 3, she hinted that a new album could contain dozens of new tracks and debut next year. She said she hopes to “round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album” and teased what it would all be about. “It’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself,” she told the outlet. “I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’”

She doubled down on the romance angle in a Nov.

 » Read Full Article

