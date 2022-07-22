Menu
Selena Gomez Cracks Up As Her Nana Asks About A Recent Breakup As She’s Filming TikTok: Watch

July 22, 2022
Nana needs the tea. Selena Gomez, 30, offered up just a speck of personal info while sharing a hilarious TikTok featuring her beloved grandma on Jul. 21, 2022. All about the gossip, Nana interrupts the starlet’s beauty routine to ask about a recent breakup.

Selena was ready to show off her lipstick routine with products from her Rare Beauty line, with lip pencil in hand. Then, Nana suddenly chimes in from the background and asks, “So, how’d you end it with that guy?” The Only Murders In The Building starlet’s eyes went wide as she blurted back, “Uh, I’ll tell you in a sec.”

Thanks, Nana 🤪 @selenagomez #rarebeauty #usekindwords #lipliner #lipstick #liproutine #blooper

“I have no words,” the songstress captioned the TikTok on her page. Over on the Rare Beauty TikTok, the account joked, “Thanks Nana” along with a silly face emoji.

It’s not clear who Nana may have been talking about. Selena hasn’t been officially linked to anyone since dating The Weeknd all the way back in 2017, and then her short-lived reunion with Justin Bieber not long after. There were minor rumors she was dating Avengers hunk Chris Evans in 2021, but those rumors were put to rest when he was revealed to be dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista.

Though Selena tried to get back on track, she couldn’t contain her giggles and cut the video short.

