selena-gomez-keeps-it-low-key-on-night-out-in-1st-photo-since-hanging-out-with-hailey-bieber

View gallery

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez, 30, enjoyed a low-key night out in New York City on October 19, four days after she shocked the world by posing with Hailey Bieber, 25, at the 2nd annual Museum Gala in LA. The Only Murders in the Building star dressed casual in a black-and-white sweater and a pair of blue jeans, as she dined at celeb hotspot Carbone. Selena had a black suit jacket draped over her shoulders and wore a cute pair of black boots. The “Same Old Love” singer finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and pink lipstick, and she tied her dark hair back behind her head.

Selena Gomez goes to dinner at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19 (Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

These were the first photos of Selena since she broke the internet by hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber‘s current wife on Oct. 15. Selena and Hailey snuggled up to each other for the professionally taken photos, with Selena gently placing her hand on Hailey’s stomach for one snap. The photos quickly went viral all over the internet. Justin, 28, wasn’t present at the event.

HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Hailey and Selena “talked for quite some time” and “were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” after the internet pitted them against each other for so many years. The source also told HL that Justin “was beyond happy” about his ex and his wife connecting at the Museum Gala.

» Read Full Article