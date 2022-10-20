Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Keeps It Low Key On Night Out In 1st Photo Since Hanging Out With Hailey Bieber

October 20, 2022
selena-gomez-keeps-it-low-key-on-night-out-in-1st-photo-since-hanging-out-with-hailey-bieber
Written by
0

View gallery

Kaia Gerber is photographed leaving her New York City apartment heading to do a Photoshoot holding a book and Ice-Coffee. Pictured: Kaia Gerber Ref: SPL5186535 120920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Selena Gomez is spotted eating at Carbone in New York City for the first time after taking a picture with Hailey Bieber.Pictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL5495712 201022 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Blake Lively wears a black turtle neck paired with faded jeans, Louis Vuitton boots with Gucci belt and matching shoulder bag while out on a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5278107 021221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez, 30, enjoyed a low-key night out in New York City on October 19, four days after she shocked the world by posing with Hailey Bieber, 25, at the 2nd annual Museum Gala in LA. The Only Murders in the Building star dressed casual in a black-and-white sweater and a pair of blue jeans, as she dined at celeb hotspot Carbone. Selena had a black suit jacket draped over her shoulders and wore a cute pair of black boots. The “Same Old Love” singer finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and pink lipstick, and she tied her dark hair back behind her head.

Selena GomezSelena Gomez goes to dinner at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19 (Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

These were the first photos of Selena since she broke the internet by hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber‘s current wife on Oct. 15. Selena and Hailey snuggled up to each other for the professionally taken photos, with Selena gently placing her hand on Hailey’s stomach for one snap. The photos quickly went viral all over the internet. Justin, 28, wasn’t present at the event.

HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Hailey and Selena “talked for quite some time” and “were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” after the internet pitted them against each other for so many years. The source also told HL that Justin “was beyond happy” about his ex and his wife connecting at the Museum Gala.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

brad-pitt:-what-is-blowing-his-mind-about-daughter-shiloh-jolie-pitt-turning-14

Brad Pitt: What Is Blowing His Mind About Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Turning 14

May 27, 2020
tiktok-star-tanya-pardazi-dead-at-21-after-skydiving-accident

TikTok Star Tanya Pardazi Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident

September 3, 2022
watch-zoe-kravitz's-snl-monologue-get-crashed-by-multiple-catwomen

Watch Zoë Kravitz's SNL Monologue Get Crashed by Multiple Catwomen

March 13, 2022